Crime & Safety

Suspect charged after elderly woman kicked in face on New York City subway

EMBED <>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest from the Bronx.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- A suspect is in custody after an elderly woman was brutally attacked on a Bronx subway train.

Marc Gomez, 36, is charged with multiple counts of assault and harassment. He was arraigned and bail was set at $30,000 bond, $15,000 cash.



Authorities say Gomez kicked and punched the 78-year-old victim in the face and body, causing her to bleed.

Police say Gomez is no stranger to the law. The 49 Precinct posted a picture of him on their Facebook page and someone noticed and called. He was caught in Greenwich Village on Saturday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. aboard a northbound 2 train on March 10.



NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea announced in a tweet that the person wanted for the attack was in police custody, but his identity has not been released. No charges were announced.

He also said the victim was treated and released from the hospital and "is getting the care, advocacy (and) support needed."

Officials say that equally as troubling as the incident is that no one else on the train attempted to help the woman during the incident. Instead, several of them recorded it on their phones.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetywakefieldbronxnew york citymtanypdsubway crimewoman attackedwoman assaultedcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Disturbing video shows man kicking elderly woman on subway
TOP STORIES
2 charged in fatal shooting of CPD officer
Mother killed, 1-year-old son wounded in West Pullman shooting
Ind. man charged with stealing rare comic books from C2E2 vendors
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and cold Monday
9 labor and delivery nurses at Maine hospital expecting
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
Show More
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
Quick Tip: Beware of 'ghost' tax preparers
Dr. Dre celebrates his daughter getting into USC 'on her own'
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
Viking Sky cruise ship returns to Norway port after engine trouble
More TOP STORIES News