Suspect in custody after 4 killed, 1 critical in Dunning apartment shooting: police

Officers responded to a shooting at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Dunning neighborhood near the 6700 block of W. Irving Park Road.
CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio said the 67-year old suspect entered the victims' apartment and shot them as they ate dinner.
The victims have been identified as two women and two men but no other details have been released.
Riccio said the shooter then exited the apartment and went to the third floor of the building, where he shot another woman. The woman remains in critical condition at this time.
Police believe the shooting was targeted, although the exact cause is being investigated, Riccio said.
According to Riccio, the 67-year-old retired construction worker has lived in the building for the past 15 years.
Some residents who live in the apartment complex said they've had issues with the shooter before, according to Riccio.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the mass shooting "devastating and almost unfathomable" on Twitter Saturday.
Today’s mass shooting at a condo building on W. Irving Park is devastating and almost unfathomable, except it is happening way too frequently—not only here, but across our country.— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 13, 2019
"We mourn the loss, honor the victims, and continue the hard but necessary work of keeping our neighborhoods safe, and taking guns out of the hands of those who are mentally infirm," Lightfoot said.
Area North Detectives are investigating and police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.