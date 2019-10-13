Suspect in custody after 4 killed, 1 critical in Dunning apartment shooting: police

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 67-year-old man is in custody Sunday after a shooting in an apartment building on the Northwest Side left four people dead and one woman in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded to a shooting at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Dunning neighborhood near the 6700 block of W. Irving Park Road.

CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio said the 67-year old suspect entered the victims' apartment and shot them as they ate dinner.

The victims have been identified as two women and two men but no other details have been released.

Riccio said the shooter then exited the apartment and went to the third floor of the building, where he shot another woman. The woman remains in critical condition at this time.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, although the exact cause is being investigated, Riccio said.

According to Riccio, the 67-year-old retired construction worker has lived in the building for the past 15 years.

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police give update on deadly shooting at apartment complex on Chicago's Northwest Side Saturday.



Some residents who live in the apartment complex said they've had issues with the shooter before, according to Riccio.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the mass shooting "devastating and almost unfathomable" on Twitter Saturday.



"We mourn the loss, honor the victims, and continue the hard but necessary work of keeping our neighborhoods safe, and taking guns out of the hands of those who are mentally infirm," Lightfoot said.

Area North Detectives are investigating and police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dunningchicagochicago shootingfatal shootingshootingapartmentchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Marathon 2019: 45K runners, more than 1 million spectators
Man wanted for exposing himself to child in Garfield Park
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy with sprinkles Sunday
Memorial walk held to honor AJ Fruend's birthday
Chicago Marathon 2019: Route, street closures, more
11 injured in hayride crash in Kendall County: officials
Woman known as 'serial stowaway' arrested again at O'Hare
Show More
Northbrook residents rally against sale of recreational pot
Guests tackle shooter who opened fire at church wedding ceremony
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
Chicago Teachers Union changes some demands as potential strike looms
From baked goods to upscale dining, Champaign's food scene has plenty to offer
More TOP STORIES News