6 shot, 3 killed in apparent random shooting at Don Carter Lanes bowling alley in Rockford, IL

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A gunman opened fire inside a Rockford bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

Police identified two of the victims as teenagers, but did not clarify their condition or ages Sunday morning.

Police have a suspect in custody after a fatal mass shooting at a bowling alley Saturday evening.

Police said they believe that the 37-year-old man in custody is the only one responsible for Saturday's shooting.

Police have scheduled a briefing for later Sunday morning.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said Saturday that he did not think any officers fired their weapons, but the shooter was active when police arrived on the scene.

Rockford police asked the public to avoid the area during the following investigation in a tweet about 7:15 p.m.



O'Shea said Rockford police received calls for shots being fired at the bowling alley at 6:55 p.m.

Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, whose district includes Rockford, tweeted he was "Praying for the victims and their families tonight after the heinous attack in our community."


Rockford is about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

ABC News and Associated Press contributed to this report.
