Suspects sought in string of Kankakee County tavern burglaries caught on camera

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspects sought in string of Kankakee Co. tavern burglaries

MOMENCE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for the suspects wanted in a string of burglaries in Kankakee County that were captured on surveillance video.

Police said there have been multiple reports from local taverns that all have video gaming. They think the burglaries are connected.

The video and images police shared were taken during two different burglaries at two different taverns in Momence in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 22.

In one video, one of the suspects appears to look directly into the camera. The same suspect also can be seen wearing a unique pair of running pants with a specific design on the legs.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Detective D. Brown at 815-802-7162. Tips can also be shared anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 815-93-CRIME.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
momencekankakee countyburglarysuspect imagessurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man changing friend's flat tire shot by carjacker near Midway: police
Villa Park police fatally shoot woman armed with pellet gun
University Park residents still using bottled water 2 years after lead discovery
Mayor Lightfoot, city leaders announce $79.8 million in rental assistance amid COVID-19
Lightfoot releases long-awaited civilian police oversight proposal
United giving away 1st-class flights as long as you get vaccinated
Fr. Michael Pfleger reinstated as St. Sabina pastor
Show More
Black college enrollment way down in Illinois, study find
Fla. school under fire for altering photos of girls without permission
Metra train hits, kills pedestrian near Gladstone Park
White Sox expand Guaranteed Rate Field capacity to 60%
CDC investigating rare reports of heart problems among vaccinated youth
More TOP STORIES News