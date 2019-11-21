Suspicious vehicle stopped at White House, 1 in custody

WASHINGTON -- An unauthorized vehicle was stopped trying to enter the White House complex Thursday morning in Washington D.C., the U.S. Secret Service says.

The Secret Service says the vehicle was following another vehicle that was lawfully entering an external checkpoint.

The vehicle was stopped and an individual was immediately taken into custody, teh Secret Service says. Further details were not immediately available.

