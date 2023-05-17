WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Taco Bell petitions end to rival's trademark of the phrase 'Taco Tuesday'

Using the phrase may land you a cease and desist letter from Taco John's.

By KABC logo
Wednesday, May 17, 2023 1:03AM
Taco Bell petitions end to rival's trademark of 'Taco Tuesday'
EMBED <>More Videos

Taco Bell is trying to free the phrase "Taco Tuesday," which is officially trademarked by a rival taco chain.

Taco Bell is trying to free the phrase "Taco Tuesday," which is officially trademarked by a rival taco chain.

Taco John's, a fast food "West-Mex" chain based in Wyoming, has held a trademark on the commonly used phrase since 1989.

Since then, Taco John's has sent cease and desist letters to other restaurants who use it.

An advertisement for people to apply to a job at Taco John's on the chain's website encourages potential applicants to join the "Original Taco Tuesday" crew.

Now, Taco Bell is fighting for the right to have its own "Taco Tuesday."

The restaurant chain argues nobody should have exclusive rights to a common phrase.

The trademark appeal process at the United States Patent and Trademark Office can take up to two years.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW