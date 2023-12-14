WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago police investigating possible Tri-Taylor burglary after taco shop break-in

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, December 14, 2023 2:26PM
Tri-Taylor taco shop broken into, Chicago police say
CPD is investigating a Chicago burglary at Taco Pros on West Taylor Street in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves broke into a taco restaurant early Thursday morning in Chicago's Tri-Taylor neighborhood, Chicago police said.

CPD responded to a burglary just before 1:55 a.m. in the 2200-block of West Taylor Street, and found the window of the front door had been shattered.

It was not immediately clear what, if anything, was taken.

RELATED: Uptown burglaries: Thieves break into businesses on North Broadway, Chicago police say

Video of the scene showed shattered glass in front of the Taco Pros restaurant.

No one was in custody later Thursday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW