Chicago police investigating possible Tri-Taylor burglary after taco shop break-in

CPD is investigating a Chicago burglary at Taco Pros on West Taylor Street in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.

CPD is investigating a Chicago burglary at Taco Pros on West Taylor Street in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.

CPD is investigating a Chicago burglary at Taco Pros on West Taylor Street in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.

CPD is investigating a Chicago burglary at Taco Pros on West Taylor Street in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves broke into a taco restaurant early Thursday morning in Chicago's Tri-Taylor neighborhood, Chicago police said.

CPD responded to a burglary just before 1:55 a.m. in the 2200-block of West Taylor Street, and found the window of the front door had been shattered.

It was not immediately clear what, if anything, was taken.

RELATED: Uptown burglaries: Thieves break into businesses on North Broadway, Chicago police say

Video of the scene showed shattered glass in front of the Taco Pros restaurant.

No one was in custody later Thursday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood