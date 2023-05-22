Cars stolen from Taft High School's driver's ed program, Chicago police say

Chicago police said several cars were stolen from Taft High School's driver's ed program Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said several cars were stolen from Taft High School's driver's ed program Monday morning.

Police said they were called to the Norwood Park school in the 6500-block of West Bryn Mawr shortly after 4 a.m. Monday. They said someone forced their way into a driver's education trailer and storage at the school.

The suspect or suspects took keys to driver's ed vehicles from the trailer and then stole three cars on the property.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

