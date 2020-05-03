Chicago restaurant Tallboy Taco's offers Cinco de Mayo meal kits for at home celebrations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Tallboy Taco restaurant is making it easy for you to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at home by offering festive meals and kits for you to enjoy at home from make-your-own margarita kit, build-your-own guacamole kit and a Taco kit!
All can be ordered online via Tock.
Tallboy Taco offers a classic Make-Your-Own Margarita Kit!
The kit includes a bottle Partida Añejo, a bottle Triple Sec, limes and housemade simple syrup - plus a signature recipe card.
The price is $46.95, plus tax.
Call 312-488-4917 to order or place your order online for Tallboy's Margarita Kit.
Tallboy Taco's brand new Build-Your-Own Guac Kit!
Customize your guac and make it as sweet or spicy as you desire.
The kit includes mashed avocado, plus toppings like pineapple, pickled onions, pico de gallo, charred corn, cotija cheese, red and green salsa and house-made tortilla chips, all for $35, plus tax.
The kit feeds about four people and is available to order daily.
Complete your Cinco de Mayo spread with Tallboy Taco's Taco Kit!
The taco meal feeds 4 and includes your choice of protein, choice of flour or corn tortillas, all the toppings like pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, cheese, housemade salsa, plus Mexican Rice, Corn Fundido and Guacamole and Chips.
All included for $50.
Visit Tallboytaco.com to order carryout or delivery.
Several Lettuce Entertain You restaurants are offering weekly family meals, cocktail kits and more like Osteria Via Stato, Summer House Santa Monica, RPM Italian, Joe's and more.
To see all carryout and delivery options at a Lettuce Restaurant near you, visit www.leye.com.
