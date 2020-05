Coronavirus Chicago: 2 Target employees test positive for COVID-19, company says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two employees at Target locations in Chicago have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the company confirmed Sunday in a statement.The company said one employee who tested positive works at the South Loop location at 1154 S. Clark Street and the other works at the Near North Side location at 2656 N. Elston Avenue."We're working in close partnership with local health departments and can share that our South Loop and Near North stores each have a Target team member who has a positive case of the coronavirus. Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests, and we're taking a number of steps to move forward," the company said in a statement.The company said team members who communicated directly with those employees "have been placed in quarantine following all health department guidelines and Target will continue to pay those employees while they are on leave."Target said the company also "worked quickly to deep clean and sanitize the stores" based on the recommendation of public health experts.Read the full statement from Target below:On Saturday, Walmart took new action to protect customers and employees who are still reporting to work by limiting the number of shoppers in stores.This comes after two employees at Walmart's Evergreen Park location -on 95th and Western Avenue died from COVID-19 complications, officials said.