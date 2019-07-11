Taxi crashes into NYC restaurant, injures 8

NEW YORK -- Eight people were injured when a taxi crashed into a restaurant in New York City Thursday.

A cab in Manhattan struck a mixed-use occupancy building that houses restaurant Westville Hell's Kitchen on the first floor, in addition to 10 apartments above.

Citizen App showed some victims injured in the accident may have been sitting outside.

Five patients were taken to the hospital, while three refused medical aid. None of the injuries is believed to be life-threatening.

City inspectors found that impact caused minor damage to the restaurant doors, and there was no structural damage to the building.

The circumstances of the crash are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sidewalk has since reopened to pedestrians.
