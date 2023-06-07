WATCH LIVE

NW Indiana man charged with stalking, intimidating and harassing Taylor Swift

Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 11:06PM
Alleged Long Beach, Indiana Taylor Swift stalker Mitchell Taebel was booked into the LaPorte County Jail. He allegedly called her dad, Scott Swift.

LONG BEACH, Ind. (WLS) -- A northwest Indiana man has been accused of stalking, intimidating and harassing singer Taylor Swift.

Mitchell Taebel of Long Beach was booked at the LaPorte County Jail on Friday. That was the first night of Swift's three concerts at Soldier Field.

Taebel allegedly traveled to Nashville, trying to see the singer. Prosecutors said he also posted a threatening photo on line and left a message for Swift's father, claiming to be the singer's soulmate.

Taebel has been charged with stalking, intimidation, invasion of privacy and harassment.

