Exclusive Taylor Swift acoustic songs on 'GMA' all week leading up to Disney+ 'Eras Tour' film debut

The "Eras Tour" film drops on Disney + March 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

Get ready, Swifties. Every day this week, Taylor Swift will unveil an exclusive first looks at each of the four acoustic songs she is releasing in her Era's Tour movie debuting on Disney+ later this week.

You can tune in to "Good Morning America" every day this week to listen to her new acoustic music.

Disney recently announced that "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting Thursday, March 15.

The concert film will include the song "cardigan" and four additional acoustic songs.

Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo. AP Photo/Toru Hanai

The history-making, cinematic experience from the 14-time Grammy-winning artist was directed by Sam Wrench. It grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.

In making the announcement Disney CEO Bob Iger said, "'The Eras Tour' has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+."

