A concert film, "TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR," documenting Taylor's record-breaking tour, will be shown in thousands of AMC movie theaters throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico starting Oct. 13.

Taylor Swift movie: You can host a private Swiftie party at your local movie theater

Taylor Swift fans will be able to host their private Swiftie parties very soon.

Cinemark has announced that Swifties - as her fan base is known - can host private viewing parties for her forthcoming "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" concert film.

Please note* the video playing is used from previous video.

ALSO SEE: 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' concert film coming to theaters: How to get tickets

"We are excited to offer fans the ultimate Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film VIP experience in their own private Cinemark auditorium," Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark chief marketing and content officer said in a statement. "Our larger-than-life screens and captivating surround sound deliver a most enchanting environment to sing and dance along with friends and family to the concert of the decade."

Swift's tour has racked in the cash and so has the concert film, which hits theaters Oct. 13.

According to AMC Theaters, the movie broke records for single-day advance ticket sales with $26 million in tickets sold on August 31.

RELATED: Taylor Swift gives over $50 million in bonuses to 'Eras' tour crew

Tickets for the private Swiftie parties for up to 40 people will run $800, plus taxes and fees where applicable.

The private theater sales are now available, along with standard and individual tickets at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app at participating locations.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)