After scoring last-minute tickets to Taylor Swift tour, Oak Forest girl gets superstar's fedora

After getting last-minute Taylor Swift tickets, an Oak Forest girl was gifted the superstar's signature fedora during the Chicago concert.

Isabella Avila's parents bought tickets to the Chicago Taylor Swift concert that morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sometimes you play against the odds, and win big: That's how an Oak Forest 11-year-old had an unforgettable night, at the Taylor Swift concert.

Isabella Avila was gifted the singer's signature fedora.

And her parents didn't buy tickets for the show until that morning.

Isabella and her mom, Tina, joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about it.

From their seats, Isabella spotted Swift's parents, and gave them a friendship bracelet. Swift's mom gave her one in return, and Swift's dad gave her a guitar pick.

An hour later, someone from the tour's staff ushered the Avilas to the front of the stage, where Isabella received the superstar's "22" fedora.