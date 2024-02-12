Fans throw Taylor Swift-themed Super Bowl watch party in Aurora

Did Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl? She showed up to watch Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, much to the delight of some fans in Aurora, IL.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- For some fans, Sunday night was not so much about the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers, but the exciting chance to see one pop star in particular.

Taylor Swift literally went the distance to see her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl.

She narrowly made it to the big game after performing in Tokyo just Saturday.

"If it weren't for Taylor Swift, I'd probably just be watching this thing by myself," Mingoo Lee laughed. "This year's obviously a little special. We've got more people interested than usual."

Experts said her presence alone could make this the most watched Super Bowl in history.

That statistic was on full display in Aurora at a packed Taylor Swift-themed watch party.

"And then, we made shirts too, for the Swiftie bowl," Stephanie Lee said.

Stephanie went all out in honor of the bejeweled singer, setting up a friendship bracelet-making station for the kids, Taylor Swift-themed bingo and the food table (Taylor's version). Each menu item was a play on words with her iconic lyrics.

"This was so much more fun to plan for, to come up with activities and really lean into that theme," Stephanie said.

Keeping track of Swift sightings on Sunday night, some fans watched for any chance to see their idol appear on screen.

"Usually, it is Sunday football or Thursday football, and my husband is gone watching football by himself. But I think it gets the girls invited and excited to watch as well," Diana Lee said.

Swift has been credited with bringing more women enthusiasts to the sport, a welcomed fan base by the masses.

"I think as a female, not so interested in football, it does peak my interest. And as a Swift fan, it is nice to just be involved too, and include my girls as well, because they're Taylor Swift fans," Diana said.

"Anything to get more people involved, because I think sports is just a community thing and whatever can bring people together and spend time together is a good thing," Mingoo added.

Now, Swift's globetrotting continues as she flies to Australia this week to resume her Eras Tour.

