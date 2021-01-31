Our Chicago: New tech bootcamps, the shortage of substitute teachers

To meet the demand for cyber-security and coding professionals, the University of Illinois At Chicago and Fullstack Academy are rolling out a new tech boot camp. It's open to people starting their careers and those looking to add new skills.
For more on that, we spoke with TJ Augustine, Vice Chancellor for Innovation at U-I-C and Nimit Maru, Co-Founder and CEO of Fullstack Academy.
Then in the second half, we look at what some are calling a "crisis" in the workplace, the shortage of substitute teachers across Illinois. Education experts say it was a problem even before the pandemic.
Dr. Mark Klaisner, President of the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools spoke with us about how districts are managing and who can be a substitute teacher.
For more on the tech bootcamps: https://bootcamp.uic.edu/