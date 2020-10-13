Apple unveils 5G-enabled iPhone 12

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple has unveiled the company's first-ever 5G iPhone at its highly-anticipated event on Tuesday.5G, the much-hyped next generation of wireless technology, promises lightning-fast speeds on mobile devices. Apple's top competitor, Samsung, has already rolled out a 5G phone.The iPhone 12 will be powered by A14 Bionic chipset and will come with a "ceramic shield" screen they say is stronger than previous versions. The camera will have a wider and faster aperture that will perform better in low light. It will be released in a mini version with a 5.4-inch screen. The iPhone 12 will have the same 6.1-inch display size as the iPhone 11. A pro version will have a 6.7 inch display, the largest Apple has ever sold.Apple also revealed MagSafe which allows new iPhones to magnetically attach to wallets, chargers and other accessories.Price points will start at $699 for the iPhone 12 mini and $799 for the iPhone 12. The pro version of the phone will be priced between $999 and $1099.Preorders for the iPhone 12 start this Friday and it will be available on October 23.