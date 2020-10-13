apple

Apple unveils 5G-enabled iPhone 12

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple has unveiled the company's first-ever 5G iPhone at its highly-anticipated event on Tuesday.

5G, the much-hyped next generation of wireless technology, promises lightning-fast speeds on mobile devices. Apple's top competitor, Samsung, has already rolled out a 5G phone.

RELATED: Apple's unveils new watch that could become major COVID-19 diagostic tool

The iPhone 12 will be powered by A14 Bionic chipset and will come with a "ceramic shield" screen they say is stronger than previous versions. The camera will have a wider and faster aperture that will perform better in low light. It will be released in a mini version with a 5.4-inch screen. The iPhone 12 will have the same 6.1-inch display size as the iPhone 11. A pro version will have a 6.7 inch display, the largest Apple has ever sold.

Apple also revealed MagSafe which allows new iPhones to magnetically attach to wallets, chargers and other accessories.

RELATED: Did Google or Apple add a COVID-19 tracking app to your smartphone?

Price points will start at $699 for the iPhone 12 mini and $799 for the iPhone 12. The pro version of the phone will be priced between $999 and $1099.

Preorders for the iPhone 12 start this Friday and it will be available on October 23.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologybusinesstechnologyiphoneapplecellphoneu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APPLE
Apple and pineapple slices among fruit at Walmart recalled
Apple debuts discount watch, but no new iPhones yet
Apple picking will look a little different this year
Consumer Reports: Best smartphones
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 shot while working near CHA building in University Village
IL COVID-19 death toll surpasses 9K as 2,851 new cases reported
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
Pregnant woman fatally shot on South Side ID'd; baby in critical condition: police
CPD squad car lands on Kennedy Expressway after crashing through guardrail
Barrett tells senators she's not Scalia, but her own judge: LIVE
Chicago to update emergency travel order, with Ind. potentially being added
Show More
Some PUA unemployment recipients told they owe thousands back to IDES
FBI agent: Groups discussed kidnapping Virginia governor
Video shows South Bend, Ind. boy fight off armed home invaders
Chicago Weather: Sunny, mild Tuesday
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
More TOP STORIES News