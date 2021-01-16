Race and Culture

'Chicago: Blend' works to increase diversity within tech, startup industry

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- New data released Friday shows startups in Chicago are becoming more diverse, however, the industry stills has a long way to go.

Garry Cooper doesn't see many Black and brown faces in tech in Chicago, an industry that is overwhelmingly white and male.

"In Chicago, I can almost count all of the Black and brown founders on two hands," Cooper said. "And they make up about all of the Black and brown founders who have venture capital backing in Chicago."

Cooper is the CEO and Co-founder of Rheaply, a startup that helps organizations share materials and resources. He said he's faced many hurdles getting his idea off the ground.

"It was hard to find who I knew who could, like, write an investment check; who had liquidity in their own portfolio," He said. "I didn't have that person."

Chicago: Blend, which was founded by a group of ventured capitalists, is working to increase diversity within their industry and the startups they invest in.

"We firmly believe that Chicago has an opportunity to be the most inclusive tech ecosystem in the world," said Lindsay Knight, founder of Chicago: Blend. "One thing we're pushing toward, is building a tech and a VC ecosystem that matches the city of Chicago."

Diversity and inclusion experts said more companies are now focusing on their workplace culture and demographics.

"It has taken organization such a long time because, one: there was no coordinated effort or understanding, or someone speaking to what we were seeing happening in our workplaces," said Angeles Valenciano, National and Global Diversity Council CEO.

Cooper and some other local startup CEOs are putting together a fund to support Black and brown, and women entrepreneurs.

"What I'm really hopeful for, is that we can get more Black and brown founders and leaders who are building technologies, who are building products, who are building awesome services that can serve those communities," Cooper said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologychicagorace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
Our Chicago: Voices of the Community town hall on 'Family Value' anti-violence campaign
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
Public defender coalition calls for immigration reform
Illinois lawmakers send education reform bill to governor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. Chicago firefighter wrongly accused of attacking Capitol cop
UK COVID variant found in Chicago
Chicago carjackers shoot at CTA worker while stealing car, police say
Tax filing season delayed until February: IRS
Freight train strikes semi in Plainfield
Illinois gears up against possible attacks ahead of Inauguration Day
IL gears up for next phase of COVID vaccine plan
Show More
New Chicago speed camera enforcement takes effect Friday
Marvel Universe goes undercover with classic sitcom-style in 'WandaVision'
West Side CPS parents and educators asking to be included in district decisions
Lotto Fever: Mega Millions ticket worth $1M purchased at Chicago 7-Eleven
What to do if you're approached by a carjacker
More TOP STORIES News