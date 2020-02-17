City reaches milestone for installation of LED streetlights

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City crews are now more than halfway done switching out streetlights with LED lights.The Chicago Department of Transportation will announce Monday that 200,000 energy efficient lights have been installed since 2017.Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Office said the program is on track to reach the goal of 270,000 lights by 2021. Lightfoot's office said the lighting program will reduce electricity costs by $100 million over the first year.You can track the progress and see where the lights will be installed next at