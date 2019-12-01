Newsviews: Chicago's Tech Industry

WATCH: Newsviews, Part 1
President and CEO Andrea Zopp says it's important to get out the word that Chicago is a place where tech companies can grow, thrive and expand.
At the same time, there's a need to diversify the workforce and get people from Chicago's underserved communities into tech jobs.
WATCH: Newsviews, Part 2
Talking about that are Andrea Zopp President & CEO, World Business Chicago and Emmanuel Jackson, founder and CEO of Evanston Technology Partners.
For more information, visit World Business Chicago and ChiBizHub.