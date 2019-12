Newsviews: Chicago's Tech Industry

EMBED >More News Videos According to World Business Chicago, more than 2,000 tech jobs will be added here in the city in 2019 and 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- According to World Business Chicago, more than 2,000 tech jobs will be added here in the city in 2019 and 2020.President and CEO Andrea Zopp says it's important to get out the word that Chicago is a place where tech companies can grow, thrive and expand.At the same time, there's a need to diversify the workforce and get people from Chicago's underserved communities into tech jobs.Talking about that are Andrea Zopp President & CEO, World Business Chicago and Emmanuel Jackson, founder and CEO of Evanston Technology Partners.For more information, visit World Business Chicago and ChiBizHub