Newsviews: Chicago's Tech Industry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- According to World Business Chicago, more than 2,000 tech jobs will be added here in the city in 2019 and 2020.

WATCH: Newsviews, Part 1

President and CEO Andrea Zopp says it's important to get out the word that Chicago is a place where tech companies can grow, thrive and expand.
At the same time, there's a need to diversify the workforce and get people from Chicago's underserved communities into tech jobs.

WATCH: Newsviews, Part 2
Talking about that are Andrea Zopp President & CEO, World Business Chicago and Emmanuel Jackson, founder and CEO of Evanston Technology Partners.

For more information, visit World Business Chicago and ChiBizHub.
