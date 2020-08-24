Technology

Zoom outage impacting meetings, webinars in parts of US

Zoom, the video conferencing app that's become essential for many during the pandemic, is down in some parts of the world, including parts of the United States.

According to Downdetector, which tracks internet outages, the problem seems to be mainly on the East Coast, but also in areas near Chicago and parts of Texas.

The outage was also impacting areas in the United Kingdom, according to the outage map.



"We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars, and we are working on a fix for this issue," the company said in a statement.
