Suspected drunk teen arrested after found sleeping in Milwaukee Airbnb full of deputies: VIDEO

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- An allegedly drunk teen got a rude awakening when he broke into and fell asleep in a rented house full of sheriff deputies!A trio of Montana deputies were staying in the Milwaukee Airbnb when they say they heard something crashing around upstairs.Upon investigating, they found the teen lying on a bed in the house.One of the deputies took to the social media app TikTok to document the bizarre scene.Local police say the teen wasn't charged and believe he simply walked into the wrong home.