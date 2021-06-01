funny video

Suspected drunk teen arrested after found sleeping in Milwaukee Airbnb full of deputies: VIDEO

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen arrested after found sleeping in Airbnb full of deputies

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- An allegedly drunk teen got a rude awakening when he broke into and fell asleep in a rented house full of sheriff deputies!

A trio of Montana deputies were staying in the Milwaukee Airbnb when they say they heard something crashing around upstairs.

RELATED: Vacation rentals: Airbnb, Vrbo overloaded with reservations

Upon investigating, they found the teen lying on a bed in the house.

One of the deputies took to the social media app TikTok to document the bizarre scene.

Local police say the teen wasn't charged and believe he simply walked into the wrong home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinairbnbarrestfunny videosocial media
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNNY VIDEO
Toddler denies eating cupcakes despite sweet evidence
This face-planting albatross in New Zealand is the laugh we all need
What it's like to be a female comedian in an industry run by men
Teen gets life lesson as snow plow undoes shoveling work: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
30 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago shootings Memorial Day weekend
2 boys charged in McHenry roller rink fire
Crystal Lake teen ID'd as 1 of 2 killed in I-90 Hoffman Estates crash involving deer
Largest African American Culver's franchise owner opens North Side location
Parades, ceremonies mark Memorial Day across Chicago area
Multiple downtown La Grange businesses look to hire range of workers
Chicago takes new approach to vaccinate hard-to-reach residents
Show More
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, stray showers south Monday night
Logan Square Blue Line station transforms into art gallery
7-year-old swims 1 hour to shore, saving father and sister
Former drug dealer becomes lawyer after judge gave him second chance
What do coins on military tombstones mean?
More TOP STORIES News