Coronavirus

14-year-old boy charged after coughing on produce as prank, sheriff says

HOUSTON -- A 14-year-old boy was charged after he allegedly coughed on produce as a prank at a grocery store in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.


In a Facebook post written by Gonzalez, he said deputies responded to a disturbance call at the Food City located at 5230 Aldine Mail Route Road.

Gonazalez said the teen 'intentionally coughed on produce.'

"Apparently it was a prank," wrote Gonzalez. "Not a very funny one. The teen was charged with Tampering with Consumer Products."

RELATED: Amazon delivery man caught on video spitting on package in Los Angeles

Last week, a New Jersey man was accused of coughing on a store employee and telling the woman he had the novel coronavirus. According to officials, the man allegedly stepped forward to within 3 feet of her, leaned toward her, and purposely coughed.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncoronaviruscoronavirus texasteenu.s. & worldharris county sheriffs officecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Illinois sees 1K+ jump in COVID-19 cases in 1 day
Celebrities, politicians, other public figures with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Illinois sees 1K+ jump in COVID-19 cases in 1 day
What to know about Illinois' 4,596 COVID-19 cases
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Local farmers open virtual farmers market to fill gap left by restaurant orders during COVID-19
Country singer Joe Diffie dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
Show More
Doctor fights for his life after testing positive for COVID-19
What are the most common consumer complaints in Illinois?
PPE supply drive held for first responders fighting COVID-19
Teen killed in West Town drive-by ID'd: officials
Grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News