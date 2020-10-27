Teen charged in Lake Shore Drive shooting near Grant Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after Chicago police said he shot a 19-year-old woman in the head on Lake Shore Drive earlier this month.
The shooting took place in the 300-block of South Lake Shore Drive at about 1 p.m. on October 11, police said.
Police said the victim was inside a white Dodge Caliber that was stopped at a stoplight on Lake Shore Drive at East Jackson Drive. Another vehicle pulled alongside and police said there was a conversation between people in each vehicle.
Police said the 16-year-old boy fired shots into the Dodge Caliber, wounding her in the head.
The teenager was arrested Monday night and has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
Earlier this month, police announced that Jennifer Medina, 26, was charged with one count of attempted murder. Police said she was the diver of the vehicle that the shots were fired from.
Medina and her three passengers allegedly taunted and threw gang signs at the couple, asking them where they were from while both cars were stopped at a red light at Jackson Boulevard.
The couple tried ignoring them as the gunman stepped out of Medina's car and said, "You can get it anywhere you want," according to Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy.
As the light turned green, the man got back into Medina's car and allegedly fired one shot. The bullet went through the woman's nose and through the side of her head, Murphy said.
