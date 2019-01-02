Teen critically injured in Eisenhower Expressway shooting in Hillside

EMBED </>More Videos

A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded while driving in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday morning.

By and Michelle Gallardo
HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) --
A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting as he was driving on the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting took place at 1 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-290 near Wolf Road in Hillside. It is the first expressway shooting in the Chicago area in 2019.

The victim had a female passenger in his car and was transported to Elmhurst Hospital in his own vehicle. He is in critical condition after being shot in the head and upper body, police said. The female passenger in the car was not injured.

More than a dozen evidence markers were seen on the roadways as both ISP and Hillside police assessed the area after the shooting.

Investigators have not released any details on the shooter or a possible motive. No one is in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

By 4:30 a.m., all lanes of the expressway had reopened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
expressway shootingHillside
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Video of Chicago officer shooting man allegedly armed with gun released
Man charged in shooting of US postal worker in Elk Grove Village
Chicago police officer dies by suicide on NW Side
Underwood, Casten have priorities ready ahead of Congress swearing-in
Chicago's top 5 biggest snowstorms
Chipotle launches keto, paleo-friendly 'Lifestyle Bowls'
Alderman Munoz arrested for domestic violence incident, police say
UIC unveils $1B campus renovation plan
Show More
Lincoln Park couple is 1st to be married in Cook County in 2019
Boy, 11, dies from apparent allergic reaction to smell of cooking fish
Man devastated by quadruple murder: 'You took my life away'
48 diamond bracelets accidentally mailed to Mississippi man
Chicago AccuWeather: Gradually clearing and cold
More News