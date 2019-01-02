Teen critically injured in Eisenhower Expressway shooting in Hillside

A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting as he was driving on the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police said.The shooting took place at 1 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-290 near Wolf Road in Hillside. It is the first expressway shooting in the Chicago area in 2019.The victim had a female passenger in his car and was transported to Elmhurst Hospital in his own vehicle. He is in critical condition after being shot in the head and upper body, police said. The female passenger in the car was not injured.More than a dozen evidence markers were seen on the roadways as both ISP and Hillside police assessed the area after the shooting.Investigators have not released any details on the shooter or a possible motive. No one is in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.By 4:30 a.m., all lanes of the expressway had reopened.