Boy, 15, on bicycle struck and killed while trying to cross street in Woodridge

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A teenage boy, 15, was struck and killed by a car while trying to cross 75th street on his bicycle in suburban Woodridge on Friday.The Woodridge Police Department responded to 1535 W. 75th Street at around 8:25 p.m., a release said.Responding officers found the teen dead at the scene, according to police.He's been identified by the DuPage County Coroner's office as Evan Melau of Downers Grove.The Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team is helping reconstruct the scene.It appears multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.No other information is available at this time.