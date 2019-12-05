Girl, 14, seriously injured in shooting outside Elgin elementary school

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl was sitting in a car outside an Elgin elementary school when she was shot and seriously injured Tuesday.Elgin police said the girl was a passenger in a vehicle outside Lowrie Elementary School around 4 p.m. when someone fired shots from a passing car, hitting her. A man in the car with the 14-year-old was not injured, but the girl remained in serious condition Wednesday. She attends Ellis Middle School in Elgin."It's just devastating," said Alex Hernandez, a school parent who said he heard gunshots. "It's a shame that these things have to happen, especially near a school."Police said the girl was not the intended target."The shooting does not appear to be a random act," Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said Wednesday. "Detectives from our special investigations group continue to investigate the incident and have conducted another canvas in the area this morning. We will also be returning later this afternoon."There was increased security at the elementary school after the incident, and parents were notified, Elgin District U-46 officials said."We ushered students into the school immediately, rather than have them line up outside of school," district spokeswoman Mary Fergus said. "And we did not have an outdoor recess today at the elementary. We'll do that for however long students and staff and the community feels it's necessary."But the shooting does have community members worried."I have my little sister, who attends the school, my mother works in the school, her godmother works as a secretary at Lowrie elementary, so it's just a little scary," Stephanie Marquez said.The man who was with the girl when she was shot is cooperating with police. No one was in custody Wednesday night.