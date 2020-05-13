Coronavirus

Coronavirus: County may allow Tesla plant to resume operations next week

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- The dispute between Tesla and San Francisco Bay Area authorities over the reopening of a factory in the face of coronavirus shutdown orders is coming to an end.

Tesla has reached a tentative deal with Alameda County to resume operations. Alameda County released a statement late Tuesday night saying it has reviewed Tesla's safety plan, and if the carmaker adds some safety recommendations, it could get permission to reopen next week.

The plant is operating outside of compliance with county health orders. While Gov. Gavin Newsom gave clearance for manufacturing to resume in California late last week, more restrictive health orders in Alameda County prohibit manufacturing until site-specific healthy and safety guidelines can be put in place.

On Saturday, CEO Elon Musk filed a federal lawsuit against Alameda County looking for an injunction against the health order to allow the plan to resume activity. Musk tweeted that he reopened the plant Monday, saying that he would "be on the line with everyone else" and "if anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."

RELATED: Elon Musk says Tesla plant restarting production against Alameda County rules

President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to back Tesla CEO Elon Musk in his ongoing fight to reopen the Fremont electric car factory against Alameda County's coronavirus shelter-in-place order.

As Tesla employees were arriving to work Tuesday just before 7 a.m. local time, the president tweeted, "California should let Tesla & @Elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!"



Fremont police say that they currently have no plans to make any arrests or issue any citations for what would be a misdemeanor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniadonald trumpelon muskteslacoronavirusshelter in placeu.s. & worldtwitterpresident donald trumpstay at home order
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Tesla sues Alameda Co. over COVID-19 restrictions, Musk threatens to move HQ out of CA
Musk says Tesla plant restarting production against Alameda Co. rules
Reaction still coming in after Elon Musk goes against Alameda County order, opens Tesla factory
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Crime down 30% in April
Rosie the Riveter returns during COVID-19 pandemic
Stimulus check direct deposit signup at irs.gov is not a scam
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State rep. files new challenge to Pritzker's stay-at-home order
Stimulus check direct deposit signup at irs.gov is not a scam
Lake County woman mauled to death by own dog: officials
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of HEROES Act
DuPage County mayors anxious to reopen economy early
Downstate county working to reopen businesses, despite order: report
Family of woman killed by police hires civil rights attorney
Show More
Why your grocery bill may be higher than usual
Rosie the Riveter returns during COVID-19 pandemic
Mom warns parents after 9-year-old gets illness tied to COVID-19
Potbelly may close 100 locations due to COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News