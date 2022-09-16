2 teens accused of kidnapping, raping woman before leaving her naked on deserted street

Two teens have been charged after reportedly kidnapping a woman from her driveway at gunpoint, raping her and leaving her naked on a deserted street.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A Texas woman survived a horrifying attack, snatched from her own driveway at gunpoint and raped. Investigators say evidence led to charges against two teens and at least one of them reportedly confessed it wasn't the first time he'd committed that type of crime.

Violent crime investigators have arrested and charged 17-year-old Olvin Rodriguez and a 16-year-old with aggravated robbery, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated kidnapping of a 25-year-old woman in northwest Harris County.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office were called out, where they found a naked woman hiding in the bushes.

The woman told investigators she was returning home after attending a concert with friends. As she pulled into her driveway, she says two men approached her on foot, pulled out a gun and forced her back into her car. They then drove to another spot where she says both suspects sexually assaulted her.

The men then forced her out of the car on the nearly completely deserted street and took off in her car after taking her personal belongings and cell phone. Deputy constables found the car abandoned nearby.

Authorities were able to trace the victim's stolen cell phone to a home where they say they found Rodriguez with the woman's stolen property.

Rodriguez was arrested and is currently being held on a $300,000 bond. According to court documents, Rodriguez confessed to investigators that he had committed a similar crime in the same neighborhood the month before.