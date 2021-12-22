Flames scorch scene of 'major' vehicle incident on Texas highway | Video

Major accident 6300 IH820 WB



All lanes of IH820 are closed in both direction due to a major accident. Please seek an alternate route. Updates will be sent out when available. pic.twitter.com/PWo3yWsgNU — NRH Police (@NRHPD) December 22, 2021

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas -- A large fire was reported on Texas's Interstate 820 near Dallas-Fort Worth on Wednesday morning, local officials said.North Richland Hills police initially said a "major accident" on the westbound side of I-820 had closed all lanes on both sides just after 7:30 a.m. They later reopened east and westbound lanes.Police said updates would be provided, but some lanes were still affected just after 11:20 a.m.Tracy Gaskins filmed the flaming wreckage from her car window as she passed the scene on Wednesday morning.An enormous fireball and huge plumes of smoke could be seen in various videos posted of the incident on social media.