Flames scorch scene of 'major' vehicle incident on Texas highway | Video

North Richland Hills police initially said a "major accident" on the westbound side of I-820 had closed all lanes on both sides just after 7:30 a.m. They later reopened east and westbound lanes.
Major accident 6300 IH820 WB— NRH Police (@NRHPD) December 22, 2021
All lanes of IH820 are closed in both direction due to a major accident. Please seek an alternate route. Updates will be sent out when available. pic.twitter.com/PWo3yWsgNU
Police said updates would be provided, but some lanes were still affected just after 11:20 a.m.
Tracy Gaskins filmed the flaming wreckage from her car window as she passed the scene on Wednesday morning.
RELATED: DA asks court to reconsider 110-year sentence for Colorado truck driver
An enormous fireball and huge plumes of smoke could be seen in various videos posted of the incident on social media.