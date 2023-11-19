Thanksgiving holiday travel ramps up at O'Hare, Midway

Thanksgiving holiday travel is ramping up with millions of people flying the friendly skies at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports

CHICAGO -- Holiday travel is ramping up with millions of people flying the friendly skies.

It's expected to be a very, very busy week at airports in Chicago and across the country with millions of people traveling for Thanksgiving.

Even already Sunday morning, travelers are already packing O'Hare.

Just between O'Hare and Midway Airports, the TSA is expecting to screen upwards of 1.1 million passengers over the course of the next week or so.

In fact, the TSA said the Sunday after Thanksgiving could be the agencies busiest day ever.

The TSA said th pack smart ahead of your travels.

"Sunday after Thanksgiving, nationwide is expected to be TSA's busiest day ever ," Jessica Mayle with the TSA said. "Especially at a holiday where we're expecting high volumes through the checkpoint, the less you can bring with you in the carryon will always help you make it go faster."

Across the country, more than 4.7 million people are expected to take to the skies, which is a 6.5 percent increase from 2022.

But even more people are predicted to drive with AAA saying nearly 50 million people will hop in the car.

AAA says the busiest and most expensive times to fly ahead of Thanksgiving will be this Tuesday and Wednesday.

The TSA is also asking passengers to have some grace and patience for its agents, who are going to be working around the clock and away from their families to make sure folks are kept safe on their travels.