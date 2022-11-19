CVS volunteers to give away 2K Thanksgiving meals at St. Gall Catholic Church to those in need

Who's giving away free food today? CVS volunteers provide 2,000 Thanksgiving 2022 meals at St Gall Church in Gage Park, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoland's largest Thanksgiving meal giveaway is happening on Saturday at a church on the city's Southwest Side.

CVS volunteers will be providing 2,000 meals at Saint Gall Catholic Church in Gage Park to all those in need.

The giveaway starts at 8 a.m. and runs while supplies last.

Last year, more than 2,200 families were fed, a number organizers hope to beat this year.

Project HOOD is also hosting a drive-thru food giveaway on Saturday morning. The organization is giving away five thousand meals starting at 10 a.m. outside New Beginnings Church. All are welcome.

And, McDonald's is gearing up for a holiday meal giveaway on Saturday morning in Chinatown. Three-hundred meal boxes will be distributed to families in need. That giveaway starts at 8 a.m. at Chinatown Square.