Chicago disc jockey 'Insane YWain' passed away Saturday

Alpheus “Insane YWain” Fields passed away Saturday night at his home at the age of 57.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular radio personality and disc jockey was remembered Monday.

The host of The "B" Sides on WVON 1690AM lived on Chicago's Far South Side.

Fields started as an intern at WVON in 1983 in his early 20's according to Midway Broadcasting Corporation. During his 36-year career at the radio station, Feilds worked as a board operator, programmer, musician, and DJ.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Fields is survived by three children, his mother and brother.
