Chicago man sentenced for spray-painting graffiti on 'The Bean'

A man was chased and taken into custody after allegedly vandalizing "The Bean," located in the Chicago, IL Loop, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been sentenced for vandalizing "The Bean" in Millennium Park.

Diego Corona was arrested for spray-painting graffiti on the public artwork formally known as "Cloud Gate" back in February.

Corona has been sentenced to two years of probation, along with 50 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay nearly $150 in restitution to the city.

It's not the first time the Bean has been tagged since it became a Chicago symbol in 2004. Two men were hit with felony charges in 2019 after a group of people defaced it with white spray paint.