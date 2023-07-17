The Bellevue restaurant in Chicago's Gold Coast shares Hamachi tartar recipe

Executive Chef Marco Di Benedetto came to the ABC7 Chicago studio.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's hard to replace an iconic Chicago destination, but a new spot in the Gold Coast is growing its own reputation for outdoor dining.

The Bellevue, at the corner of Rush Street and Bellevue Place, is showing off its patio this summer. The sidewalk café can seat up to 100 guests.

The restaurant is located where Tavern on Rush used to be.

Executive Chef Marco Di Benedetto came to the ABC7 Chicago studio to cook up one of the most popular items on the menu.

The Bellevue is open for lunch and dinner during the week and brunch and dinner on the weekends.

The contemporary American restaurant's entrees start at $18.

Hamachi tartar recipe

Ingredients:

6 oz. Hamachi (Amberjack Tuna)

1 oz. Hamachi Sauce

1 Avocado

0.5 Lime

0.10 oz. Micro Cilantro

Salt

5 Wonton Skins

2 cups Canola Oil

Cooking instructions:

1. Remove from the Hamachi all the grey-colored flesh leaving white flesh

2. Place cleaned Hamachi in freezer until it is very firm

3. While the Hamachi is firming up, cut the avocado in half; remove the pit, then remove the flesh of the avocado from the skin and dice into quarter inch cubes. Place into a small bowl

4. Cut the lime in half and squeeze the juice over the avocado. Add salt and gently mix. Set aside

5. Next take 5 sheets of wonton and quarter into squares

6. In a pot heat the canola oil to 350 degrees

7. When the oil has reached 350 degrees add the wonton squares and fry until golden brown. Place onto a plate lined with a paper towel to absorb some of the oil. Set aside

8. Remove the Hamachi from the freezer, dice thin into 1/8" cubes. Place into a bowl

9. Add 1 oz. of Hamachi sauce to the diced Hamachi and mix well

10. Onto a large plate with a 3" ring mold add the avocado to the mold first, making sure to push down so there is an even flat surface on top of the avocado

11. Take the Hamachi and add it to the top of the avocado and also press down lightly to leave a flat surface

12. Gently remove the ring mold making sure not to pull up on the avocado

13. Garnish with the micro cilantro and serve with a side of fried wontons

Hamachi sauce recipe

Ingredients:

8 oz. Sambal

1 oz. Soy Sauce

6 oz. Mirin

2 oz. Rice Wine Vinegar

1 oz. Sesame Oil

0.5 oz. Fresh Ginger

1 oz. Green Onion

1 Lime Juiced

Lime Zest

Cooking Instructions:

1. Into a mixing bowl grate the fresh ginger, zest the lime and squeeze the juice of the lime

2. Finely slice the green onion and add to the bowl

3. Add the rest of the ingredients, gently mixing together until very well mixed.