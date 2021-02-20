BGA first reported corruption probe surrounding former Speaker Michael Madigan

SPRINGFIELD (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity. This week we're talking about the end of an era in Illinois politics.
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan announced Thursday that he is resigning from his legislative seat.
It comes more than a year after the watchdog group Better Government Association first reported on a sweeping corruption probe surrounding Madigan.
Madigan has been implicated but not charged.
BGA is David Greising says "the fight is not over."
Madigan still has a lot of clout in Illinois politics and control over the money in campaign funds, according to Gresing.
You can read the full story online at bettergov.org.
