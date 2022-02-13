vegan

The Black Vegan Chicago serves up plant-based items with popular flavors

Looking for best vegan restaurant in Chicago? Check out this Little Village spot
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Vegan food Chicago: Little Village spot serves up unique options

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Veganism is becoming more of a staple within the African American community.

The Black Vegan Restaurant takes popular food items and gives them a delicious, vegan twist.

Owner Sparkle Rucker cooks up items like Jackfruit Sliders, which use a jackfruit patty that could come with jerk or BBQ flavoring and portabella wings with fries.

RELATED: 'Try something different': Chicago Black Restaurant Week 2022 highlights Black-owned establishments

The restaurant is designed for people who want to eat healthier or make the transition to plant-based food but don't want to jump into the lifestyle change, she said.

Rucker said the restaurant was opened by someone who did not like vegetables until they were an adult, and customers will hardly be able to tell they're eating healthy.

It's located at 2300 S. Kedzie Ave. in Little Village.
