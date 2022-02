The Black Vegan Chicago serves up plant-based items with popular flavors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Veganism is becoming more of a staple within the African American community. The Black Vegan Restaurant takes popular food items and gives them a delicious, vegan twist.Owner Sparkle Rucker cooks up items like Jackfruit Sliders, which use a jackfruit patty that could come with jerk or BBQ flavoring and portabella wings with fries.The restaurant is designed for people who want to eat healthier or make the transition to plant-based food but don't want to jump into the lifestyle change, she said.Rucker said the restaurant was opened by someone who did not like vegetables until they were an adult, and customers will hardly be able to tell they're eating healthy.It's located at 2300 S. Kedzie Ave. in Little Village.