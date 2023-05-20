New Wicker Park bar, restaurant can transform you into a wizard

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new bar and restaurant unlike any other now open in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.
The Cauldron transforms you into a wizard, allowing you to use magic to create eclectic cocktails that bubble, smoke and change color. You even get to wear a wizard robe, and you receive a magic wand to help craft your drink.
The Cauldron co-owners Matthew Corland and David Duckworth joined Mark Rivera and Samantha Chatman in-studio to showcase some of the magic cocktails.
The Cauldron Chicago is open Wednesday through Sunday. It's located at 1612 W. Division St. in the Wicker Park neighborhood.
Tickets start around $45.
