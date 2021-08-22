Deeply Rooted Dance Theatre celebrates 25th anniversary with live performance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Deeply Rooted Dance Theater is continuing its 25th Anniversary Season with a return to live in-person performance.
"A Deeply Rooted Evening for Chicago's Healing," a preview of the gospel dance-theater work "GOSHEN" with music by Grammy winner Donald Lawrence, singer Le'Andria Johnson, the Tri-City Singers, and Zeke Locke & the NuXperience, returns August 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph Street.
"GOSHEN," the Story of the Exodus, is a celebratory collaboration of gospel music, dramatic narrative, and dance-theater rooted in African-American traditions. The work explores historic biblical themes of power, oppression, and deliverance in a joyous contemporary setting, reflecting the soul's journey through human experience, introspection and hope.
General admission is free; a $25 (or more) contribution provides access to premium bowl seating; a contribution of $150-$1,000 (or more) includes premium bowl seating and a post-performance reception.
