Saying goodbye and looking ahead: Freddie Highmore reflects on the final season of 'The Good Doctor'

HOLLYWOOD -- "The Good Doctor" returns for its seventh and final season. Star and executive producer Freddie Highmore offers his diagnosis for the end of the run; and says that when it's all over, viewers will feel satisfied with "The Good Doctor's" swan song season.

"As you move through, you know, these last 10 episodes, there's definitely going to be something special that feels right for everyone involved," said Highmore.

For Freddie's character, Dr. Shawn Murphy, that something special is fatherhood.

"It's a pretty big, crazy season," said Highmore. "Obviously, we left off season six with Shawn and Leah's newborn baby. And we're going to be following, you know, Shawn as the joys and also the struggles of fatherhood and sort of juggling those two roles."

Highmore reflected on saying goodbye to this favorite character. "The analogy that someone gave me to me and I've been borrowing is that it' feels a bit like graduation in the sense that it's this big momentous event and sort of goodbye and it makes you nostalgic and, at the same time, excited for the future and looking forward to other opportunities."

This final season will be dramatic... and, as always, unexpected.

"It will be genuinely conclusive for everyone. I think, you know, the way that the stories are being written and continue to be written at the moment, it will feel satisfying for everyone involved," said Highmore. "I think that's our aim. Certainly a few surprises along the way."

The surprises begin Tuesday, February 20, on ABC.