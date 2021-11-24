'The Great Christmas Light Fight' kicks off with state competitions in season 9

NEW YORK -- Two experienced designers and millions of lights make for the most wonderful time of year on ABC."The Great Christmas Light Fight" is back for its 9th season with cohosts Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak.In each merry and bright episode, the Christmas classic takes viewers across the country to the most elaborate and awe-inspiring holiday displays in the nation as viewers will once again see four fantastic families face off in each one-hour episode and compete to win $50,000."People want to get out, they want to see their neighbors, they want to see each other's faces in their communities, for that, I feel like the people who were putting up the displays, they were just out there for a bigger reason and their hearts were all in the right place," Oosterhouse said.This year, the battles are statewide and each episode features four families from the same state! Sometimes that means, the crews had to wait out some weather issues."Sometimes we're in cities that have major rainstorms or snowstorms so things are of course going to happen, but we want it to be all presented in the best light possible, so if there is an issue with rain we're going to make sure they get the opportunity to showcase their display in the best way, exactly the way they intended to, so for any future Light Fighters out there, fear not, we've got you," Nayak said.But just getting the chance to show off their display is an amazing feat with so many entries, and it inspires others in their community to share their Christmas cheer."It doesn't have to be Christmas Light Fight level, I think people just putting a strand of lights out on their front door, a little effort goes a long way," Nayak said.The first episode features four California families and the second, aired back-to-back with the first, showcases four families from Texas."Technology is so advanced, we actually see someone who is diffusing lights, so manipulating it and changing it, it's so creative, way above my level of expertise, but I also love seeing when people get creative and they build things," Oosterhouse said.