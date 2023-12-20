The Grinch shares sneak peek of 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical'

The Grinch starring in Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical," stopped by and gave ABC7 a look behind the scenes of the must watch musical.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christmas is almost here and the Grinch has swung around to steal Christmas?

He's starring in Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical."

The classic holiday tale comes to life at the Cadillac Palace Theatre for two weeks only!

The Grinch said that while he is in Chicago he needs to find the best food spots that have garbage and onions.

"What do we do between Christmas and New Years? You come on down to see my show!" the Grinch said.

The Grinch said he's rebranding his image and you will be able to see a surprising turn of events in his musical that teaches everyone a lesson.

You can purchase tickets to catch the Grinch at the Cadillac Palace Theater at: www.BroadwayInChicago.com.