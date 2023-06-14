26-year-old man missing after attending Salt Shed Chicago concert; CPD asking for public's help

CPD is asking for the public's help in looking for a man who went missing after attending the King Gizzard Salt Shed show in Goose Island Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help in the search for a 26-year-old man who went missing after a concert at the Salt Shed Monday night.

Noah Enos was last seen at the King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard concert, in the city's Goose Island neighborhood. His girlfriend said his phone died around 10 p.m., and he never made it home.

SEE ALSO: Brittany Battaglia found: Boyfriend Genesis Silva charged in connection with death of missing woman

Chicago police describe Enos as having brown eyes and black hair; 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood