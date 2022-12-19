Chicagoans asked to make Salvation Army donation as Christmas draws near

As the Salvation Army Christmas campaign draws to a close, members of the group are still out asking for donations, both in-person and online.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a sound of the season: The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is well underway, and they need help.

State Street is a great place to get that foot traffic.

Maj. Caleb Senn with the Salvation Army joined ABC7 Chicago Monday morning to talk more about the program.

Money that's donated to the Salvation Army goes toward helping people with shelter, food and clothing, Senn said.

If you're not carrying cash, the Salvation Army's signs are now equipped with QR codes or "tap to pay," which can help people donate, he said.

Visit salvationarmychicago.org for more information.