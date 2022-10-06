The Second City comedy club expanding to New York with Williamsburg theater planned

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Second City is headed to the Big Apple.

The Chicago-based comedy club plans to open it's first-ever physical location in New York City in summer 2003.

The legendary sketch comedy and improv theater said its space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn will feature a newly-built mainstage theater, seven classrooms, and a full-service restaurant and bar.

The Second City was an early training ground for "Saturday Night Live" players including John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner, Chris Farley, Mike Myers, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Amy Sedaris and Stephen Colbert. The company produced the "SCTV" TV series in the 1970s and '80s.

The expansion comes less than three years after The Second City suspended all its shows and classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the third Second City location to open outside of Chicago. The theater also has mainstages in Toronto and Hollywood.