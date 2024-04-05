Actor, comedian Kevin Farley joins Val, Ryan on National Deep-Dish Pizza Day

Kevin Farley joined 'Windy City Weekend' to discuss his upcoming stand-up shows and to try some Pequod's Pizza with Val and Ryan.

Kevin Farley joined 'Windy City Weekend' to discuss his upcoming stand-up shows and to try some Pequod's Pizza with Val and Ryan.

Kevin Farley joined 'Windy City Weekend' to discuss his upcoming stand-up shows and to try some Pequod's Pizza with Val and Ryan.

Kevin Farley joined 'Windy City Weekend' to discuss his upcoming stand-up shows and to try some Pequod's Pizza with Val and Ryan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This "Windy City Weekend," comedian and actor Kevin Farley joined Val and Ryan for Host Chat.

National Deep-Dish Pizza Day

April 5 is an important day for Chicago: It's National Deep-Dish Pizza Day. Ryan, Val and Kevin celebrate with the help of Pequod's Pizzeria, which was voted the No. 1 pizza in the country in 2023 by Yelp.

Catch Kevin Farley at Zanies

Kevin Farley teases his upcoming stand-up shows Friday and Saturday at Zanies Comedy Night Club.

As the older brother of late comedian Chris Farley, Kevin said comedy is in his family's genes. Growing up right next-door in Wisconsin, he and his brother got their start over at The Second City in Chicago.

You can catch more of Farley this week over at Zanies Comedy Club in Rosemont.

Dwight White

Dwight White discussed his pivot from athlete to artist after a life-changing injury.

Born and raised in Houston, artist and muralist Dwight White has called Chicago home for more than 10 years while fully stepping into his craft.

White had a non-traditional path into the art world, starting off as a football player at Northwestern University. It was there where a life-changing injury on the field caused him to pivot into another interest of his, art.

White is inspired by nuanced Black human behavior and personal experiences. His work combines fine art, sociology and experiential design.

Keep up with White's work by giving him a follow at @dwhite.originals on Instagram.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save?

Richard Roeper gave his opinion on "Monkey Man," "The First Omen," "Ripley" and "Mary & George."

'Monkey Man' - SPEND

Jordan Peele's latest action film stars Dev Patel as a young man who seeks revenge on the people who he said took everything from him.

'The First Omen' - SPEND

A young woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, but begins to uncover a terrifying conspiracy.

'Ripley' - SAVE

In Netflix's new series "Ripley," a wealthy man hires a grifter to travel to Italy for a job that leads to a life of deceit, fraud and murder.

'Mary & George' - SPEND

Julianne Moore stars in a historical limited series as the Duchess of Buckingham, who tries to get her son to seduce King James I.

Thank You Roz

After a 35-year career at ABC7 Chicago, Roz Varon celebrated her last day Friday.

Friend of the show and ABC7 Chicago family member Roz Varon is retiring after a momentous 35-year career.

Varon was the first female on-camera traffic reporter in Chicago.

Throughout her career she has won countless awards, volunteered her time to causes close to her heart and raised awareness for cancer after her own battle with breast cancer.

Varon said she has been blessed with an incredible career, and will deeply miss all the people who tuned in to watch her on the morning news for so many years.

"Windy City Weekend" and ABC7 Chicago wish Roz a happy retirement.