The Taylor Family Foundation celebrates first fundraising event since pandemic

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- For over 30 years, The Taylor Family Foundation has made it a mission to preserve wellness and enhance the quality of life for children in Northern California.

The longstanding organization provides unique therapeutic experiences and support to kids with life-threatening and chronic illnesses, developmental disabilities, and youth at-risk. Recently, The Taylor Family Foundation welcomed back the community for "A Day at the Table," its first fundraising event since the pandemic.

"The most exciting thing about today is welcoming back our friends, who are basically family to me," said Elaine Taylor, the Co-Founder of The Taylor Family Foundation. "Allowing us to thank them really for gosh, the 32 years being there for us."

The event featured fresh foods from a variety of family-owned businesses throughout the Bay Area. The money raised will be distributed to the community through the organization's scholarship, camp, and music therapy programs, as well as directly to children and families in urgent need and crisis.

"We probably helped over 150,000 families in our 32 years," said Taylor. "If you can give, you should give. And that's how we have felt, and we've carried it forward all these years. And my daughter has just come into it, and she will probably carry it forward a whole lot longer. We're thrilled."

For more information about the Taylor Family Foundation, visit here.