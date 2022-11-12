State Street Holiday Market features small businesses, holiday programing in Loop

Looking for things to do in Chicago? The State Street Holiday Market features small businesses and special Christmas events in the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A celebration similar to Sundays on State is coming to Chicago's Loop for the holiday season!

It won't be a street festival, but it will showcase plenty of small businesses and special holiday programs for families to enjoy!

Kiana DiStasi from the Chicago Loop Alliance joined ABC7 to talk more about this new event.

The State Street Holiday Market will be filled with over 70 vendors, holiday-focused programming and educational forums for small business owners.

The market is located at 35 South State Street and will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It runs from Nov. 18 through Dec. 18.

