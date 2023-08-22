Tim Mapes Illinois: Prosecutors wrap up case against Michael Madigan confidant; defense to begin

The former Madigan chief of staff is on trial for perjury and obstruction of justice.

CHICAGO -- Federal prosecutors have wrapped up their case against Tim Mapes, the longtime top aide to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Capitol News Illinois reports Mapes is charged with perjury and obstruction of justice for allegedly lying to a grand jury investigating Madigan and his inner circle in 2021.

The jury has heard a recording of Mapes' entire two-plus hours of grand jury testimony, along with dozens of wiretapped phone calls that contradict his claims that he didn't know an influential lobbyist was working on Madigan's behalf in Springfield.

Defense attorneys will begin their arguments Tuesday morning and are expected to call an expert in psychology and memory.

They haven't yet said whether Mapes will testify, or whether they plan to call the federal prosecutor who's supervising this case and others related to it - including the bribery and racketeering case brought against Madigan himself.

The former speaker is set to go on trial in April.

